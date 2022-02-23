Motorola speculated to launch Moto G22 in the market

Motorola is set to unveil yet another budget series in the market. The first phone of the series—the Moto G22 has been subjected to numerous leaks and renders. The smartphone, which is codenamed Hawaii, is Motorola's yet another addition to the popular G series. However, Motorola is likely to ditch the same old boring design and introduce the Moto G22 with a textured rear panel and a host of other features. Motorola is also speculated to limit the Moto G22 to the budget category.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared exclusive details about the Moto G22. As per Blass, Motorola's next budget offering, which could most likely be the Moto G22, is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720px LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a punch hole cut out on the front for the selfie camera. The display has thin bezels but a relatively thicker chin at the bottom, true to the Motorola signature design.

The Moto G22 has been spotted with a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots and depth data. The details about the selfie camera have not been shared yet.

The Moto G22 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek G37 chipset which can be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. In terms of battery, the Moto G22 is expected to house a 5000mAh battery. The phone may feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

The report does not state whether there will be more variants. However, it does mention that the Motorola Moto G22 could be sold as the Lenovo K15+ in some markets, including China.

On a related note, Motorola is all set to unveil its most-awaited flagship device-the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the global market. The smartphone will be launched globally on February 24. India, too, will get the smartphone on the said date at 8 pm. Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 1. If reports are anything to go by, Motorola is expected to be the cheapest phone to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor. The leaks reveal that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro could be priced under Rs 45,000 in India.