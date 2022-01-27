Motorola Tab G70 vs Realme Pad: A comparison

The Android tablet space recently had two entrants, including the Motorola Tab G70 LTE and the Realme Pad. The tablets cater to the budget and mid-range categories and have clearly been unveiled to uplift the dying Android tablet market space. Before these two Android tablets were introduced, there were no feasible options that one could pick from. The budget laptops were ridden with bad software, poor displays, and abominable cameras. Up until now, I could never think of putting my money on any of the Android tablets available in the market, but now with the arrival of the Motorola Tab G70 LTE and the Realme Pad, picking an Android tablet isn't so difficult anymore.

The Motorola Tab G70 and the Realme Pad are similar in a lot of ways. Both come with a calling facility and there is a minute difference in the pricing of the two tablets. So let us delve deeper and find out what makes the tablets different from each other and which one you should pick.

Motorola Tab G70 vs Realme Pad: Price

Motorola Tab G70 LTE was launched in a single variant, but the Realme Pad comes in three different variants. The Motorola Tab G70 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the single LTE variant, whereas the Realm Pad costs Rs 13,999 for the WIFI (3GB+32GB variant), Rs 15,999 for the LTE (3GB+32GB variant), and Rs 17,999 for the 4GB+64GB LTE variant. The Realme Pad is offered in real gold and real grey color and the Motorola Tab is available in a single blue color.

Motorola Tab G70 vs Realme Pad: Specifications

The Motorola Tab G70 features an 11-inch 2K display, whereas the Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch display. The Moto Tab G70 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and the Realme Pad is powered by a Helio G80 gaming processor. If we compare the processors, the G90T has a better Antutu score and is slightly more advanced than the G80.

The Motorola Tab features a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Realme Pad, on the other hand, features an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The Motorola Tab comes with an LED flashlight, but that thing is missing on the Realme Pad.

The Motorola Tab houses a 7700mAh battery whereas the Realme Pad comes with a 7100mAh battery. As far as the connectivity is concerned, both the tablets come with WIFI+LTE options, which means you can make calls from the tablet and will not have to rely on WIFI for the internet. The Realme Pad also has a WIFI variant, but Motorola comes with a WIFI+LTE variant. The Realme Pad comes with a 3.5mm jack but, sadly, the Motorola Tab doesn't.

Motorola Tab G70 LTE vs Realme Pad: Design

The Motorola Tab G70 and the Realme Pad are lightweight tablets and can be taken around. However, the Motorola Tab G70 is slightly bigger and heavier than the Realme Pad. The Realme tablet is around 8 percent slimmer than the Motorola Tab G70.

Motorola Tab G70 LTE: Review

We at India Today Tech got a chance to spend some time with the Motorola Tab G70 as well as the Realme Pad and here is what we think about the devices. At Rs 21,990, the Motorola Tab G70 is one of the viable options you can consider if you are looking for a good Android tablet. In a segment that doesn't have too many great options, Motorola has got everything pretty much right with the Motorola Tab G70.

The Motorola tablet comes with a giant display with a great solution, it sounds excellent, and the quad-speakers should be credited for that. The performance of the tablet is also fairly decent. You can even do some basic office work on the tablet if you attach an external keyboard or mouse to it. The battery is okay if you are not an aggressive user.

The tablet does not come with a 3.5 mm jack, so you will always have to rely on Bluetooth earbuds or get on if you don't have one already. The typing can get a little uncomfortable due to the 5:3 aspect ratio of the screen. Overall, these are very minor issues that you can ignore.

Realme Pad: Review

Realme's first tablet is a good attempt at giving people more options for when they go out shopping for a tablet. For most of its features, the Realme Pad justifies the price. It has got a big display with a high-resolution panel, and everything looks great on it. The speakers are pretty loud, so you will love watching movies and shows on Netflix and YouTube. Its overall performance is also suitable for light and medium stuff, but I believe students will like the tablet, and more so because of its price.