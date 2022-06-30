Motorola tipped to launch Moto G62 and a flagship phone in India

The Moto G62 5G could launch in India soon. A reliable tipster, Mukul Sharma, is claiming that Motorola is planning to bring this budget phone to India. We will also get to see the launch of a flagship Moto phone, according to the source. This basically means that you can expect to see a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered device from Motorola.

This is not the only flagship phone that is expected to launch in India. The OnePlus 10T is also widely rumored to make its debut in the Indian market by the end of June. Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its top-end Xiaomi 12 Ultra phone on July 4. Though, there is no confirmation on the India launch yet. We do expect it to arrive in India, considering the brand introduced its first Ultra smartphone in India as well. So, it isn't expected to drop this series so soon. Apple's iPhone 14 series is also expected to see the light of the day in September this year.

Coming back to Motorola, the brand already has plans to announce the Moto G42 in India on July 4. Now, the Moto G62, which was recently announced in Brazil, is tipped to arrive in the Indian market. While the name of the flagship phone is still unknown, we do have details of another Motorola device.

In Brazil, the Moto G62 is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. But, this one has an LCD panel. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC that was launched for budget phones. This one has support for 5G. It features a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 20W Turbo charging tech. The company has incorporated stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

In terms of optics, this one packs a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

