Motorola to launch Moto E40 in India soon: Here is what we know so far

After launching a series of smartphones in India, Motorola is all set to launch another smartphone in the market. Motorola has teased the launch of Moto E40 on Twitter. The Lenovo-owned company has not shared the exact timeline about the arrival of the Moto E40 but the Twitter post confirms that the launch is surely on its way.

Teasing the launch of Moto E40 on Twitter, Motorola posted on its official Twitter account, "Fuel your imagination with the #PerfectEntertainer and color the world with your ideas! Can you guess what we're talking about?"

Motorola made the Edge 20 series official in India a couple of weeks ago. The company initially launched the Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 Fusion but later also unveiled the top trim model Moto Edge 20 Pro. Interestingly, Motorola had also unveiled a budget tablet Moto Tab G20. While Motorola Edge 20 series consists of phones in mid-range and premium categories, the Moto E40 is expected to be a budget phone.

Moto E40: Expected price and availability

Motorola has teased the launch of the Moto E40 but has not revealed the exact details. However, leaks and reports have suggested that the device could be price under Rs 10,000 in India and it is expected to launch in India by the end of this month or early November.

Moto E40: Expected specifications

Moto E40 has made appearances on various international websites. The smartphone was recently spotted on eMag a retailer site from Romania and the first to spot the listing was tipster Roland Quandt. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ panel that comes with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

The Moto E40 is expected to be powered by Unisoc T700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery and may come with a 10W charger. The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box and may come with a fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, the Moto E40 is expected to arrive with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there can be an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.