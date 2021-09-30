Motorola to launch Moto Tab G20 in India today: Expected Price, specifications and more

Motorola is all set to make a comeback in the tablet market in India with a new tab. The Lenovo-owned company will finally unveil the Moto Tab G20 today. Motorola will be launching the tablet on Flipkart exclusively. And since it is being launched a couple of days before the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The Moto Tab G20 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab M8, which was launched in India a couple of years ago.

Motorola had stopped selling tablets a long time ago. After so many years, Motorola will re-enter the tablet market with the Moto Tab G20. The tablet market in India is not crowded with choices unlike the smartphone and the TWS market. There are still very limited options in the market and the options that are available are mostly pricey. However, now that Motorola is launching the tablet in the market, the buyers will have some options to choose from.

Moto Tab G20: Expected price and specifications

Motorola has not launched the tablet in any other market. It would launch the tablet in the Indian market first, so the price of the device cannot be predicted. However, some reports suggest that the tablet could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. It would be probably go on sale during the Big Billion Days so buyers will also get additional bank discounts.

Moto Tab G20: Specifications

Motorola Moto Tab G20 will feature an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. Powering the Moto Tab G20 MediaTek Helio P22T chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and

32GB internal storage. The tablet will run on Android 11 out of the box.

The tablet will house one 5-megapixel camera at the rear and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Moto Tab G20 comes with Dolby Atmos support which enhances the sound quality of the device. The tablet houses a 5100 battery and has a USB Type- C charging port.