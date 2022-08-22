Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphone in India on September 8: All Details

Motorola has announced the launch of a new Edge-series smartphone(s) in India. The company will unveil the new device on September 8. The event, likely to be virtual, will likely officially unveil the Dimensity 1050 SoC-powered Motorola Edge (2022) for the Indian market. The announcement comes days after the company introduced its Moto Tab G62 in the country.



As mentioned, the September 8 launch will likely introduce Motorola Edge (2022) in India, though the company could also unveil the Moto X30 Pro or Moto S30 Pro under different monikers.



However, the possibility of the Motorola Edge (2022) coming to India seems the highest so far. The smartphone debuted in the US earlier this month and is the first device to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 1050 chipset. Apart from that, it comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is slowly becoming a standard for Motorola smartphones. It runs on stock Android 12 with My UX interface on top.



The Motorola Edge (2022) features a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. The main camera comes paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC support. Moreover, the phone has wireless charging support.



Its price in the US is set at roughly Rs 40,000. In India, it could sit between Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Motorola Edge 30. That means the Motorola Edge (2022) could carry a price tag of roughly Rs 35,000. Currently, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro costs Rs 42,999. The Edge 30, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 27,999. More details from the company is expected soon.