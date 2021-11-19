Motorola unveils Moto G200 5G with Snapdragon 888+, 108-megapixel camera

Motorola has finally taken the lid off one of its most anticipated smartphones--Moto G200. Along with the Moto G200, Motorola has also unveiled other Moto G phones, including Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G51 and Moto G31. Moto G200 is the successor to the Moto G100, which was made official last year. The smartphone has been launched with an extremely powerful processor, a 108-megapixel camera, 144+Hz display and more.

The other smartphones, including the Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G51 and Moto G31 have been launched in the budget and the mid-range categories. Let us have a look at the details of smartphones.

Moto G200: Price and availability

Moto G200 has been launched at 450 Euros (around Rs 37,900) and is now available in Latin America.The smartphone will also be launched in Europe. Motorola is yet to reveal whether it plans to launch the smartphones in India and other countries. The company may not launch all the phones, but some launches can be expected in India as well.

Moto G200: Specifications

As far as specs are concerned, Moto G200 features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone, despite having flagship-level specs is a bit of a downgrade in terms of display. As the smartphone features an LCD display. It is rather surprising because Motorola's recent Edge 20 series phones were launched with AMOLED displays, irrespective of their price tags.

The Moto G200 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. Although the smartphone comes in a single RAM variant, it comes with two storage options, including 128GB and 256GB.

In terms of camera, the Moto G200 features a 108MP main primary camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide-macro camera, and a depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone supports 8K video, 960 fps slow-motion video, and other video recording options. Moto G200 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.