Motorola working on a new flagship smartphone with 200 megapixel camera

According to leaked information, Motorola is working on a new flagship smartphone codenamed "Frontier," that will directly compete with the likes of Samsung, Apple, and others.

The last flagship from Motorola, the Edge+, was released in 2020 and after that release, the company focused on entry and mid-range devices. However, that is about to change in 2022 as a project Frontier is expected to arrive soon.

According to the German website TechnikNews, Motorola is already working on a next-generation flagship device. In the front of the new Motorola Frontier, there will be a 6.67-inch display. It is a matrix made in P-OLED technology. The resolution is Full HD, we also have an image refresh of 144 Hz.

In the camera department, the new Motorola flagship is said to use Samsung's 200 megapixel S5KHP1 sensor as the primary rear camera, alongside a 50 megapixel Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultrawide lens and a 12-megapixel IMX663 sensor. A 60 megapixel OmniVision OV60A selfie camera will also make an appearance, the same one that is used on Motorola Edge X30.

The front camera will use the 'Always On Feature' of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, which automatically detects if the user is watching and can automatically lock the screen. This hides the message banners automatically from view and, of course, can prevent others from seeing what's on your screen.

It will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset under the hood paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

While the battery capacity of the Motorola Frontier is not listed in the report, it is said to charge at up to 125W via its Type-C port and 50W wirelessly. The Motorola Frontier is likely to run on Android 12 OS.

At present, there is no word on the launch date and final marketing name of the Motorola Frontier.

In related news, Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flagship in global markets. This smartphone is said to be the rebranded version of the Motorola Edge X30, which was announced back in December 2021.