Motorola's Air Charger can charge up to 4 devices at a time

Motorola is all set to bring Air Chargers to the market. If you are wondering what that is, Motorola is bringing a new wireless charging technology that can charge derives without coming in physical contact with them. The Lenovo-owned company had previously named its Air Charger "Motorola One Hyper" but the name of the device has now been changed to Motorola Air Charging. The new device was revealed on China's Twitter alternative Weibo. The Motorola Air Charger is capable of charging upto four devices at a time.

Motorola announced the Air Charger on Weibo. It was revealed by the company that the charger can charge upto four devices within a range of 3 m and 100 degrees. The device reportedly has 1,600 antennas that constantly scan for new devices. The Air Charger is driven by an independent chipset, an algorithm of its own that allows table charging. The charging speed would not be much as the charger can only charge the device at 5W.

Interestingly, the Motorola charger would let users charge their devices with their covers on. The charger does not get bugged by obstacles like paper, leather, silicone or any other material. However, the charger stops charging automatically when it detects a human presence around it. In Motorola's words, such technology is called "biological monitoring technology".

Motorola for now has only announced the Air Charger, the company has not revealed when it plans to launch the device in the market. However, a Lenovo official has hinted that Air Charging is ready for commercial availability. Motorola had demonstrated its air charging technology earlier this year on Weibo.

On a related note, Motorola has launched a series of smartphones in India. The company recently made the Moto Edge 20 official in India and the European markets. Motorola launched the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Moto Edge 20 in India. The company is now expected to launch the Moto Edge 20 Pro in India this September. Motorola head Prashanth Mani had confirmed on Twitter about the launch of Moto Edge 20 Pro in India. In his reply to a user's tweet, Mani said that Motorola will indeed launch the Moto Edge 20 Pro in India. Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been launched in the European market for EUR 699.99 (Rs 60,000 approximately). However, it could be cheaper in the Indian market.