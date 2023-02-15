Motorola’s cheapest phone Moto E13 first sale in India today: price, specifications and more 

Motorola launched a budget phone in India after a long time. After a series of flagships and mid-rangers, Motorola has unveiled the Moto E13, which is its entry level phone. That being said, Motorola has tried to incorporate all the necessary features in the Moto E13. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display, a large 5000mAh battery and a decent set of cameras. The Moto E13 will be available for purchase in India starting today.

Moto e13,has been launched in three colour options including the Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. The smartphone will go on sale today, February 15 2023, 12 noon onwards, on Flipkart.

Moto E13: Specs and features

The Moto e13 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. It also runs on the latest version of Android, Android 13 (Go edition), which makes it easy to use and customize.

The Moto E13 provides a multidimensional audio-visual experience with Dolby Atmos audio and has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), which is a first in this segment, for faster and more stable internet connection. It also has a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.



In terms of camera, the Moto E13 features a 13MP AI-powered camera system at the back and a 5MP front camera that includes intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture, Face Beauty, and Portrait mode to turn all your beautiful moments into memories that can be cherished forever.

This phone is also really light and thin, so you can carry it in your pocket easily. It is only 8.47mm thin and weighs just 179.5g, making it one of the thinnest and lightest phones in the segment. It features an acrylic glass back finish in 3 beautiful colours and has an IP52-rated water-repellent design to protect against spills and splashes.

The Moto e13 is powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, which means you can use it for a long time without worrying about running out of power.

Additionally, the phone has some special things you can do with it that make it easy and fun to use, such as the addictive moto gestures like chop-chop for flashlight and three-finger screenshot. It also comes with a 10W charger and a protective case in the box, and has 2x2 MIMO for better and faster connectivity and data speed



