Motorola's next flagship Edge 20 series may arrive in India soon: Here's what we know so far

Motorola fans in India can rejoice as the company is all set to launch two new flagship devices in the country. Motorola had quietly made the Edge 20 series official in the global market last month but as per sources, the Lenovo-owned company is gearing up to launch the Edge 20 series in India as well. It is being speculated that Motorola will launch two Edge 20 smartphones whereas globally, the company had launched three smartphones including the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite.

Noted tipster Mukul Sharma posted on Twitter that Motorola will be launching two Motorola Edge 20 series smartphones in India in August. He wrote, "I can now confirm that not 1, but two Moto Edge 20 series smartphones are launching in India in August." During its global launch, Motorola had it would be bringing more powerful processors, the main camera with bigger pixels, our first-ever periscope style zoom, a faster display refresh rate, faster battery charging and more. The company also stressed the fact that it would bring these incredible new features at more accessible price points.

The Motorola Edge 20 smartphones can be game-changers in many ways and disrupt the premium segment primarily because of their pricing. Now we don't exactly know which three devices will be coming to India amongst Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite. But you can get a fair idea about the India pricing by looking at the global launch price of the three upcoming premium smartphones. Motorola Edge 20 lite is priced at 349.99 Euros (roughly Rs 30, 895), Moto Edge 20 has been launched at 499.99 Euros and the top-end Edge 20 Pro will be available at 699.99. The smartphones will be available in select markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

As far as the specifications are concerned, both the Moto Edge 20 Pro and the Moto Edge 20 feature a big 6.7-inch Max Vision display with OLED technology. The Moto Edge 20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage whereas the Moto Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM 256 GB of built-in storage.

The cheaper Moto Edge 20 Lite also features a 6.7-inch Max Vision display, but it is powered by a MediaTek chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, Edge 20 Pro features Motorola's first-ever periscope style telephoto lens. It comes with a 108-megapixel main camera with a macro and ultra-wide lens. The Edge 20 and the Edge 20 lite also feature 108-megapixel primary camera sensors