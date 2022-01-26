Motorola's next flagship phone may feature 200-megapixel camera, new leaks reveal

Motorola had launched the Edge X30 as its latest flagship device in China. Motorola may soon replace its current flagship device with the flagship chipset and powerful camera specifications. As per WinFuture, Motorola's upcoming flagship is codenamed "Frontier 22" and it will be powered by a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Motorola Edge X30, which is supposed to be launched as the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the global markets, houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

WinFuture also shared a few renders of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. The Frontier 22 features a dual-curved display with thin top and bottom bezels. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It appears to feature a metal textured rear panel which is home to a large camera sensor along with two other sensors. There is an LED flashlight included in the camera island. There is a class batwing Moto logo emblazoned in the middle of the rear panel but it doesnt seem to double up as a fingerprint sensor.

As far as the specs are concerned, the report says that the phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution. It may support high refresh rate of 144Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Motorola's Frontier 22 is expected to come with powerful camera specs which may include a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. On the front, the Moto Frontier 22 may get a massive 60-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone could house a 4500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W charging support. It is reported to feature stereo speakers, a triple microphone system for better call quality, and support for Wi-Fi. The phone is expected to run Android 12 out of the box. The report claims that the phone is supposed to be launched this year in July 2022.

On the other hand, Motorola is gearing to launch the Edge X30 as the Moto Edge 30 Pro in the global markets. Moto Edge X30 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display also supports the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The EdgeX30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.