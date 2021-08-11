Move beyond smartphones, Xiaomi has launched its first robot named CyberDog

If you have been following Xiaomi for its smartphones and other electronics appliances, it's time to look beyond. The Chinese electronics maker has taken a giant leap on Tuesday evening by introducing its first ever robot, called CyberDog. Xiaomi says that this is an experimental, open-source machine that "holds unforetold possibilities." CyberDog marks Xiaomi's entry into quadruped robotics for the open source community and developers worldwide.

The robot was introduced during Xiaomi's three-hour long launch event along with other products like flagship smartphone Mi Mix 4, new Mi Pad 5 tablet series and 2021 line-up for Mi OLED smart TVs. Xiaomi says that the launch of CyberDog is the culmination of its engineering prowess, condensed into an open source robot companion that developers can build upon.

While Xiaomi has talked about the limitless possibilities it can explore with CyberDog, it hasn't mentioned any of them. The company also plans to launch only 1000 units of this robot to begin with and each of them will be priced at 9,999 Yuan, or around Rs 1,14,000. It is very unlikely that Xiaomi will bring this product to India but, you can expect the company to showcase it at some point in the future. However, there is no official word on that too.

Xiaomi's blog post calls CyberDog 'powerful, precise and agile'. The robot packs Xiaomi's in-house developed servo motors that translates into great speed, agility, and a wide range of motion. With a maximum torque output and rotation speed up to 32N·m/220Rpm, CyberDog is able to conduct a range of high-speed movements up to 3.2m/s and complicated actions such as backflips.

It runs on Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX platform, an AI Supercomputer for Embedded and Edge Systems. Xiaomi says that CyberDog can process massive data captured from its sensor system without a hitch.

It further adds that CyberDog's external interface includes three type-C ports and one HDMI port, which can be used by developers to connect hardware add-ons or software systems, be it a search light, panoramic camera, motion camera, LiDAR, or more. CyberDog is equipped with 11 high-precision sensors which provide instant feedback to guide its movements. This includes touch sensors, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, GPS modules, and more.

The blog also talks about the pet-like nature of CyberDog.

"Users can use voice assistants to command and control CyberDog by setting a wake word, or simply use its accompanying remote and smartphone app. CyberDog can be called on for the most unique tasks, and the ways in which it can be interacted with holds unforetold possibilities," it states.

The robot comes with a vision sensor system which allows CyberDog to analyse its surroundings in real-time, create navigational maps, plot its destination, and avoid obstacles. It can also identify human posture and face recognition tracking.