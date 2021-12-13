MSI Creator Z16 laptop with 11th Gen Intel processor launched, price in India starts at Rs 240,990

MSI, the leading gaming hardware brand has launched its MSI Creator Z16 laptop in India. The powerful laptop is priced at Rs. 240,990. The MSI Creator Z16 is an Nvidia Studio laptop, designed for content creators or hobbyists.

Its specifications make it a pretty decent gaming machine. The MSI Creator Z16 is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and i7 processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The laptop is available in two variants and with an Intel Core i9 processor and the other with an Intel Core i7 processor. The laptops are paired with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

The MSI Creator Z16 model is priced at Rs. 2,40,990/- & Rs. 2,57,990/- respectively for the i7 and i9 variants. The laptops will be available across MSI brand stores, authorised sellers, and Flipkart starting today i.e. 13th December 2021.

The laptop by MSI features the world's 1st MiniLED backlit keyboard. It features a 16 inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touchscreen. The display also comes with factory-calibrated Delta-E

Connectivity options on the MSI Creator Z16 include Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2, 2 thunderbolt ports, 2 USB 3.2 ports, 1 Micro SD Card Reader, and 1 DC-in. It also includes 1 Audio combo jack.

The laptop is equipped with a 4 cell lithium polymer battery along with a 180W slim adapter. The MSI Creator is a lightweight laptop weighing just 2.2 kg.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said "We at MSI have always taken pride in bringing forth a seamless experience for our consumers who are always on the lookout for the best in technology. Our latest product is an amalgamation of Tech & Aesthetics which is the perfect addition to our power packed lineup of creator series laptops."

This new series of Creator laptops boast a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio with innovative technology for better viewing angles and increased productivity. It comes in a single Lunar Gray colour variant.