MTNL Mumbai extends promotional offer on prepaid plans starting from Rs 153, here is what they offer

Government-owned telco Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has extended its promotional offer on prepaid plans priced at Rs 196, Rs 259 and Rs 409. The offer on prepaid plans will be available until November 15, 2021, for 90 days. The promotional offer will be available exclusively for MTNL mobile prepaid customers in the Mumbai circle. Earlier this month, the telco also extended promotional plans priced at Rs 196, Rs 399 and annual plan priced at Rs 1499.



MTNL Rs 153 special tariff voucher: This plan offers 1GB free data usage per day, unlimited free voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days tariff validity.

MTNL Rs 259 special tariff voucher: This plan offers 2GB free data usage per day, truly unlimited free local and STD calls from the home and national roaming network, 100 SMS per day, and 35 days tariff validity.

MTNL Rs 409 special tariff voucher: This plan offers 3GB free data usage per day, unlimited free voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 84 days validity.



MTNL Mumbai users can get access to these plans through e-recharge, online recharge and through SMS. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

The following plans also saw an extension from the telco last week. The special tariff voucher at Rs 196 gives 1.5GB of free data usage per day, unlimited free voice benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days tariff validity. The special tariff voucher at Rs 329 gives 2GB of free data usage per day, unlimited free voice benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 45 days tariff validity. The prepaid voucher priced at Rs 1499 is an annual offer that will give 2GB of free data usage per day, unlimited free voice benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 365 days tariff validity. MTNL is also giving an annual STV priced at Rs 1298 that offers 2GB of free data usage per day along with 365 days tariff validity.



In related news, BSNL is set to take over MTNL Mumbai's mobile network from September 1. According to online reports, MTNL Mumbai's growth was hindered because of the heavy market competition and depleting number of customers on top of the underutilised infrastructure. Starting September 1, BSNL will work on expanding the current 4G mobile infrastructure of MTNL and also come out with aggressive marketing strategies and introduce clever tariffs as it does throughout India.



