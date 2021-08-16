MTNL Mumbai extends promotional plans starting from Rs 196, check all offers

Government-owned telco Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has extended its prepaid plans for the Mumbai circle for 90 days starting August 14. The plans start from Rs 196 and give 28 days validity and go up to Rs 1499 that give 365 days validity. Meanwhile, MTNL has also introduced a new landline plan for Rs 99 per landline number for three months within the MTNL network. It also gives a Rs 199 plan per three months for landline networks outside the MTNL network.

Coming back to the mobile prepaid plans, MTNL Mumbai users can get access to these plans through e-recharge, online recharge and through SMS. The development was first noted by Only Tech. Let's have a look at the benefits that these plans give. The special tariff voucher at Rs 196 gives 1.5GB of free data usage per day, unlimited free voice benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days tariff validity.

The special tariff voucher at Rs 329 gives 2GB of free data usage per day, unlimited free voice benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 45 days tariff validity. The next special tariff voucher in this segment priced at Rs 399 gives 1GB of free data usage per day, truly unlimited free local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days tariff validity. The prepaid voucher priced at Rs 1499 is an annual offer that will give 2GB of free data usage per day, unlimited free voice benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 365 days tariff validity. MTNL is also giving an annual STV priced at Rs 1298 that offers 2GB of free data usage per day along with 365 days tariff validity.

In related news, BSNL, which is known for offering generous amounts of validity with its plans, is now reportedly giving reduced amounts of validity with some of its plans. BSNL has reduced the validity of special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 49, Rs 75, Rs 94 and plan vouchers priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 197 and Rs 397.

The entry-level special tariff voucher priced at Rs 49 used to give validity of 28 days which has now been reduced to 24 days. BSNL's Rs 75 prepaid plan will give a reduced validity of 50 days as against the 60 days validity it previously gave. Next in this segment is BSNL's Rs 94 STV which will give a reduced validity of 75 days as against the previous validity of 90 days. Coming to the plan voucher priced at Rs 106 and Rs 107, the plans have been revised to give 84 days validity instead of the current validity of 100 days. BSNL's Rs 197 prepaid offer will give 150 days validity instead of 180 days validity. BSNL's Rs 397 prepaid plan is an annual plan that is used to give validity of 365 days.