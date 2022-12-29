Much-awaited smartphone launches of 2023: iPhone 15, OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23

The year 2022 wasn't an exciting one for the smartphone industry. There were very few tech innovations in smartphones this year. My favorite piece of tech this year was the Nothing Phone (1). I reviewed the Nothing Phone (1) and absolutely loved the unique glyph design. Besides that, I also somewhat liked the Pixel 7 design and the Dynamic Island design on iPhone 14 Pro phones. Aside from some of these handful of phones, phones launched in 2022 were outright boring with absolutely no innovations. The upcoming year, though, is expected to be slightly different.

Lots of exciting smartphone launches are due in 2023. Starting from iPhone 15 to OnePlus 11, new Pixel phones and a lot of smartphones are expected to go official in the upcoming year. In fact, most of the expected smartphones, including the iPhone 15 – unlike the iPhone 14 – are expected to be feature-rich and bring lots of innovations. In fact, some rumours and leaks suggest that all four models in the iPhone 15 series will offer Dynamic Island, a feature that is limited only to iPhone 14 Pro models right now.

While 2023 is expected to be more interesting than the running year, here are some of the smartphones that we are eagerly waiting for.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 is all set to go official in China next week. In India, the smartphone will arrive in Feb. The company has officially announced to unveil the OnePlus 11 on Feb 7. It is possible that OnePlus 11 will be the company's comeback device and we say that because the year 2022 wasn't a good one for the company. There were not many interesting devices from the brand this year, but in 2023, with the launch of the OnePlus 11, the company aims to change that bit. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key details of the OnePlus 11 including its design. The OnePlus 11 will be the first smartphone from the brand with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it will also bring back the alert slider. The smartphone manufacturer has also partnered with Hassleblad for the cameras of the OnePlus 11. As far as the design is concerned, the OnePlus 11 will offer a curved design at the back with the circular camera module, which looks classy and much better than the OnePlus 10 Pro or even the OnePlus 10T.

iPhone 15

This year's iPhone 14 model wasn't very interesting and that left consumers disappointed. Reports suggest that Apple may bring changes not just in terms of specifications but also in design. Next year's iPhone models are tipped to feature a Dynamic Island display, which is currently limited only to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Some of the latest leaks also revealed that Apple may reevaluate the pricing of the iPhone 15 as well as the iPhone 15 Plus, and that's because the Plus model didn't receive a great response. Also, since the iPhone 14 wasn't a very big upgrade over the iPhone 13, it is believed that the iPhone 15 will be a much bigger upgrade than ever before.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1, 29023, though the company hasn't officially confirmed the date for the Unpacked 2023 event. Under the series, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected launch three devices including the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been leaked online. The global model of the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while, as usual, India will get the Exynos version. The smartphone is expected to offer better camera and battery performance when compared to its predecessor. Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 120hz screen refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to offer a 200-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel. The company hasn't confirmed any of these details yet.

Pixel 8

Pixel 7 series got everyone excited in India and that's because Google launched its flagship Pixel in India after many years. While it has just been a few months since Google launched Pixel 7 series phones, leaks around the Pixel 8 are already circulating on the internet. As per one of the latest leaks, the Pixel 8 camera will adopt a new HDR technique, which will enable the next Pixel phone to click much better photos. The Pixel 7 is already a fantastic smartphone with an outstanding pair of cameras. The phone's features include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, Google's Tensor G2 processor, and much more. The next generation Pixel device should be powered by a Tensor G3 processor, if Google follows the tradition.

Let us know in the comment section if you are also waiting for any of these phones just like us.