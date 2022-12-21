Mumbai man clicked on malicious link and lost over 35 lakh: here is what happened

Seems like there is no online platform where people are not vulnerable to digital frauds and scams. Despite all the precautionary warnings, people either ignore the safety measures or unknowingly fall into the trap of cyber fraudsters. In a recently reported case, a 40-year-old man was duped of Rs 37.80 lakh on the pretext of earning a good commission.

The victim, who ia a resident of Mira Road, received a Telegram message from an unknown woman on November 22. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the woman reached out to the victim to offer an online opportunity to earn money. The woman told the victim that he could earn a good commission online by rating some products of her company.

Later, upon seeking the interest of the victim, another woman reached out to him and told him to complete certain tasks on the website. She shared a link to a website and asked him to login. Upon completing the task, the woman promised the victim that he would earn good money and the money would be sent directly to his e-wallet on the website.

The IT professional took all the instructions and started performing the tasks given on the website on November 28. According to his police complaint, one of the tasks was to give five-star ratings to different travel properties. He was also told that every time after finishing a task, he would have to pay some premium charges which would be returned to him with his earnings later.

Upon receiving all the instructions, the victim started to complete the tasks and his earnings were also being reflected in his e-wallet on the website. By December 3, the victim allegedly invested a total of Rs 37.80 lakhs on the tasks and his earning reflected on the websites was Rs 41.50.

Later, after completing the tasks and settling a good amount in his e-wallet, the victim gave a request for withdrawal from his e-wallet. But the request kept showing as pending. He checked the website again and, to his horror, he found out that the website and the Telegram group were deleted.

The victim later filed a complaint in a police station and a case was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)of the IPC and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the InformationTechnology Act.

Significantly, the cases of cyber frauds have increased in the last few years. While the cyber security cells and police always try to make people aware of possible frauds and scams and ask them to take safety measures, people still fall for them. It is also always a shocker about how these crooks follow new ways to steal money. And often, people who are aware of the dark and vulnerable side of online space become victims of cyber fraud.