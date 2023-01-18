Mumbai man loses Rs 22,396 from bank account after clicking on unverified link, here is the full story

The cases of cyber fraud seem to be increasing at a high rate as we are hearing about new cases almost on a daily basis. It was recently discovered that a woman applied for a job via a social media platform and lost about Rs 5 lakh from her bank. There were also reports of a man losing Rs 44,782 in a WhatApp scam while he was trying to order an item online. A man also lost about 1 lakh in an online fraud when he was trying to renew his Netflix subscription. But, bank and OTP fraud are the most common. A 29-year-old man was duped of more than Rs 22,000 in an online fraud.

A report from Indian Express reveals that a Mumbai-based man lost Rs 22,396 to a fraudster who was impersonating a bank employee. Ramsingh Rajput, who is a resident of Kalbadevi and a Sales manager at a garment store, was trying to increase the limit of his Kotak Mahindra credit card and got tricked into entering an OTP on an unverified link that was sent to him by a fraudster.

On January 15, a woman, who introduced herself as Priyanka Dharma to the man, called Rajput as a banker to inform him that the man could choose to increase the limit of his credit card. When the person agreed to update the credit card limit, the fraudster sent him a link and asked him to enter the OTP that he had received on his mobile phone. Once this was done, the woman allegedly transferred Rs 22,396 from the victim's bank account.

Besides, a recent report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that banking fraud cases were pretty high during six-month period that ended in September 2022. There were as many as 2,331 fraud cases involving Rs 87 crore. Though, the average number of cyber fraud cases has decreased compared to 2021, as per the details shared by RBI.

"Based on the date of occurrence of frauds, advances-related frauds formed the biggest category prior to 2019-20. Subsequently, however, in terms of number of frauds, the modus operandi shifted to card or internet-based transactions," the RBI's Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India.

Users are advised not to share bank OTPs with anyone. Most of the cases have revealed that people are usually tricked into sharing OTP with unknown people or they click on suspicious links, which results in a big loss. We would recommend users to get their bank or any other work done via official websites and not via random callers.