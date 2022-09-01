Mumbai ordered maximum number of condoms in last year, Swiggy survey reveals

As per one of the latest surveys done by Swiggy, orders on Instamart have grown 16 times in the past year. The survey revealed that people living in metro cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai use Instamart the most.

The survey revealed that Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai saw the maximum orders for distress items like sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons (around 2 million units ordered in 2021) and band-aids (around 45,000 boxes order in the past year). The Swiggy survey also highlighted that users in Mumbai ordered "condoms 570 times more in the past 12 months than they did in the year before."

Some of the other interesting insights that the survey revealed are:

--Between April to June last year, demand for ice cream in these metro cities surged by 42 per cent. It also revealed that most orders were placed after 10 PM.

--People in the metro cities have also ordered 5.6 million packets of instant noodles.

--Users in Hyderabad in the summer months ordered close to 27,000 bottles of fresh juice.

--The survey also revealed that demand for eggs increased by multiple folds in the past two years to 50 million orders. Cities including -- Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai placed an average of 6 million egg orders each in the past year, the survey stated.

--30 million orders were for milk, with Bangalore and Mumbai leading morning orders. The survey revealed that Bangalore ordered the most dairy alternatives, like soy and oat milk.

--Ready-to-eat food including Poha and Upma was mostly ordered during dinner time in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

-- 62,000 tons of fruits and vegetables were ordered over the past year. "With 12000 orders, Bangalore topped the list of organic produce buyers. While Hyderabad and Bangalore, together, ordered over 290 tons of green chilies in 12 months," the survey noted.

--It is also revealed that over 2 lakh orders for bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, and more were placed in the past year.