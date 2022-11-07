Musk tweets Twitter rules, says 'will evolve over time'

Elon Musk on Monday tweeted Twitter's newly set rules. He said, "Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following.."

Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following: https://t.co/Ut1tXuefso — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Though the rules remain similar to what they have always been, there seems to be one addition under the header 'Misleading and Deceptive Identities'

It explains, "You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter."

Earlier in the day, Musk had made his stand on impersonators clear by tweeting, "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended."

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

He added that the social media platform used to issue warnings before suspending the accounts but now with the launch of verification checkmark at $8 a month, no warnings will be issued. He also explained that any change in name would lead to loss of the verification checkmark.

Shortly after Musk's announcement, American comedian and actress Kathy Griffin lost access to her account after changing her name to 'Elon Musk' on Twitter.

However, after a few hours, Griffin managed to get into her deceased mother’s account which goes by Maggie Griffin to tweet back her response. The tweet said, “I’m back from the grave to say…#FreeKathy”. She also tweeted on her account with the hashtag #FreeKathy.

Meanwhile, Musk in a tweet on Sunday confirmed that Twitter will roll out its newly revamped Blue subscription in India from this month.