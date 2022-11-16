Musk wants his worst critics to remain on Twitter but doesn’t want employees who crib about him

Twitter is on a layoff spree. While most employees have been fired due to professional reasons, some were fired because Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, had personal issues with them. New reports suggest that some employees were let go after the mass layoff was conducted because they cribbed Musk on the company's Slack channel. The exact headcount that suffered because they couldn't keep mum about their views on Musk is unclear, but reports suggest that over 10 employees lost their job for gossiping about Musk on Slack.

Popular tech journalist Casey Newton has revealed in a series that some employees who survived the mass layoffs were laid off recently because they cribbed about him on a Slack channel. "Employees who have criticized Elon Musk in Twitter's Slack channels were fired overnight over email," Newton posted on Twitter. He revealed that employees got an email saying, "We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated immediately. "Your recent behavior has violated company policy." One of the engineers, who was fired for talking about Musk on Slack, had spent around 12 years at the company.

"After 12 amazing years and 3 weeks of chaos, I'm officially fired by Twitter," Yao Yue, the impacted employee posted on Twitter announcing her dismissal.

Just a day ago, Musk fired a Twitter engineer who corrected him on the microblogging platform. The two argued over codes for several hours and then, at the end of the conversation, Musk announced, saying that the employee had been fired. The tweet was later deleted.

Musk's intolerance towards people criticizing him is quite ironic because he had made tall claims about "free speech" when the Twitter acquisition was underway. Back in April, when Musk was in the process of Twitter, he tweeted saying that he wants his critics to remain on Twitter because "that is what free speech means". However, his actions contradict his words. Musk cannot take criticism and certainly not from his employees.

In Tesla, Musk makes his employees sign non-disparagement clauses with no end-date. The non-disparagement clause prohibits an employee from speaking negatively about the company, its products, and services in any form of communication. Tesla employees are also barred from writing about the company on Twitter. Similar rules are likely to be implemented for Twitter employees as well.

