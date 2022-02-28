MWC 2022: Nokia C21 Plus, C21, and C2 2nd Edition affordable Android Go phones launched

HMD Global has launched three new Nokia smartphones at the ongoing MWC 2022. The new phones are the Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and Nokia C2 2nd Edition. The common thing among these new Nokia phones is Android Go, which they all come preloaded with. These are low-end phones that will be good for people who are looking for inexpensive phones for light tasks on a budget.

As it is with most Nokia phones, the Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and Nokia C2 2nd Edition have been launched outside of India initially. The three Nokia phones have arrived in Europe for now, but HMD may be planning to launch them in India. But we do not know the specifics of the Indian launch of these phones. HMD has said while the Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus will be available to buy from April, the Nokia C21 will go on sale sometime around the end of March in Europe.

Nokia C21 price and specifications

The Nokia C21 comes at a price of EUR 99, which translates to roughly Rs 8,500. This new Nokia phone runs Android 11 (Go edition), which is a trimmed-down version of Android 11 best-suited for very basic functions that do not consume much of your phone's RAM.

Because of this software, the Nokia C21 comes preloaded with light versions of Google apps, such as Google Go, Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go, among others. I would not recommend downloading and running heavy apps or games, such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, on the Nokia C21, as well as the other two phones.

With that in mind, let us talk about the hardware. The Nokia C21 has a 6.517-inch HD+ LCD with a notch on the top. Inside the notch is a 5-megapixel selfie camera, while the main camera on the backside of the phone includes an 8-megapixel sensor. The Nokia C21 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card in case the given storage feels less to you. There is a 3000mAh removable battery inside and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the Nokia C21.

Nokia C21 Plus price and specifications

The Nokia C21 Plus is a little better in terms of specifications. So is its price. This phone starts at EUR 119, which is around Rs 10,000. This Android 11 (Go edition) phone comes with a 6.517-inch HD+ display with a notch. It also uses the same processor, the Unisoc SC9863A, but with a little more RAM of 4GB in the top-end variant. There is also up to 64GB of storage on this phone, along with support for a microSD card. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. The Nokia C21 Plus has IP52 certification, which means it can resist water splash easily.

The cameras on the Nokia C21 Plus are a little better than the Nokia C21's. Instead of a single sensor, this one has two sensors; a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is useful for portraits. On the front, there is, again, a 5-megapixel camera. The Nokia C21 Plus comes with a larger 4000mAh battery, which means more power.

Nokia C2 2nd Edition price and specifications

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition is the cheapest of all. This phone costs a starting price of EUR 79, which is roughly Rs 6,600. The Nokia C2 2nd Edition has a 5.7-inch display with lower FWVGA resolution. It uses an unspecified MediaTek processor with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You get a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the Nokia C2 2nd Edition. This phone has a 2400mAh removable battery.

