MWC 2022: Samsung launches Galaxy Book 2 series with Intel's 12th gen processors

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy Book 2 series. The latest announcement comes just a few weeks after it launched its Galaxy S22 flagship smartphone series at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, the company has taken the wraps off new laptops at MWC 2022, which is being held in Barcelona, Spain. These include the Galaxy Book 2 Business, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. The new laptops come with Intel's 12th generation processors, S pen support, AMOLED displays, 1080P webcam and more. They also offer features like Private Share, Smart Switch, Quick Search and Samsung File Tracker, among others.

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy 2 360 series has a convertible design. It features a hinge that allows anyone to convert the laptop into a tablet mode. The Galaxy Book 2 360 has a more compact 13.3-inch display, whereas its Pro version ships with a 15.6-inch screen. Both of them have traditional 16:9 panels with support for 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Samsung is claiming that the new ones have brighter displays with 500nits of peak brightness.

The company has also provided S Pen support. The company claims that it has reduced the latency to offer users a smoother writing or drawing experience with the S Pen. The laptops will be available with 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor, which are backed by Intel Iris X graphics. It is available with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD.

The standard model has a 68Wh battery, while the more premium version has 68Wh. The brand is claiming that the Pro version will be able to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life. They come with a few ports, including one Thunderbolt 4, two USB-C, USB-A, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. One will also find a fingerprint scanner on the Pro model, which is a convenient way of unlocking the laptop. There is also an FHD webcam.

The Samsung Book 2 Pro has similar specifications, but it is not convertible and has a conventional design. This is also the case with the Business model of this laptop. The Business model will be available with up to 14-inch FHD screens, Windows 11 Pro, and 12th gen Intel vPro processors that are specially designed for business laptops to offer enhanced security features to businesses. It has support for FHD webcam, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The ports are also a bit different than the Galaxy Book 2 360 series on both the Samsung Book 2 Pro models. The consumer model has one Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C, one full-sized USB 3.2 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD slot. The Business variant has an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, a USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, an Ethernet jack, and a microSD card slot.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 laptop is the cheapest among the latest set of laptops. It is priced at $899 and its Pro variant is priced at $1,249. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro will cost $ 1,049. The price of the business model is still under wraps. The pre-order window for these devices will open starting March 8. There is no word on the India launch of these laptops.