MWC 2023: 5 foldable devices that got us excited

Every month we witness new smartphone launches, but rarely do we get to see some exciting tech that actually surprises us. Now, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), the world's biggest tech event happening in Barcelona, many leading tech brands like Motorola, Oppo, Honor, and more showcased some cool devices that not only fold but also roll.

That's right. MWC 2023 was dominated by foldables – in phones as well as laptops. In fact, many brands entered the foldable market for the first time. For instance, Tecno, a smartphone brand that's known for its budget offerings, launched its first-ever foldable phone at the Mobile World Congress 2023. And the good thing is that it will be available in India at a price tag of Rs 89,999.

Besides Tecno, brands like Motorola, Oppo, Honor, and Lenovo also unveiled their foldable devices at the biggest tech show of the year. Let's take a look at 5 devices with a folding screen that got us really excited.

Motorola Rizr

So far, we have seen foldable and flip phones. Now comes the rollable phone from Motorola -- the Motorola Rizr. Its display automatically rolls as soon as you open certain apps. For instance, if you open YouTube and horizontally place the phone, its display will extend naturally, and if you open Gmail to compose an email, it smoothly rolls up to give more screen space. So, according to the use cases, Motorola has designed this rollable display. It has a handy form factor and looks super cool. You can read our first impressions here.

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 is probably the most handy foldable phone that was displayed at the MWC 2023. It gets a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, which you might think is a small panel, but for all the one-hand uses like texting and browsing, it looks perfect and manageable. When you unfold it, it opens to a larger 7.1-inch display. The hinge looks neat and the implementation of this foldable phone looks impressive.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno showcased its first-ever foldable phone called the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which has also been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,999. To get it right off the bat, it's a big folding phone. It almost looks like a tablet when unfolded and opened to a big 7.85-inch display. There are triple cameras at the back and a circular camera setup. What is even more interesting is that even though this is Tecno's first-ever foldable phone, the company has kept its price pretty affordable.

Honor Magic Vs

Honor also showcased its foldable phone, dubbed the Magic Vs. The device looks quite promising. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which looks like a normal phone, but as soon as you unfold it, the display expands to a massive 7.9-inch AMOLED display. But, since Honor doesn't sell its phones in India anymore, it won't be launched in the country. You can read our first impressions here.

Lenovo's rollable laptop

Besides foldable phones, a rollable laptop by Lenovo also caught my attention. The best thing about this rollable laptop is that it may seem like an ordinary-looking laptop, but its display can expand when you press the button from the side. Its screen slides up and turns into a 15.3-inch portrait-oriented display.

In addition to foldables, MWC 2023 witnessed many other smartphone launches, like Realme GT 3 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Carl Pei headed Nothing also announced their Nothing Phone 2 in partnership with Qualcomm. However, we still do not know when the Nothing Phone 2 will go official, but be assured that the launch is nearing.