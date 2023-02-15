MWC 2023: Realme GT 3 to officially launch on February 28

The Realme GT 3 is confirmed to launch globally on February 28. The company will unveil the smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, which will take place in Barcelona, Spain. The launch event for this flagship phone will start at 8:30PM and the company has already published the livestream link for the same.

The Realme GT 3 will likely be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5, which is something that the teasers have suggested. Also, the teaser also says that the device will come with 240W charging tech, similar to the Neo 5. It even shows the device will have a purple LED light at the back, which also suggests that this is the Neo 5 handset that will be arriving in the global markets.

The LED strip on the Realme phone will likely remind one of the Nothing Phone (1) because of the LED strips it has on the back panel. However, the smartphone seems to have only one LED strip and this is placed in the huge back camera module. It is unknown why the company has placed it separately instead of around the camera island, which is something that we have seen on some of the old Android phones from different brands.

There will likely be a triple camera setup at the back of the smartphone. It could pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, which will have support for OIS too for less shaky videos. It could be backed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

It is unknown whether Realme will provide a fast charger in the box or not. So far, the brand hasn't yet dropped it from its retail boxes. The Realme GT Neo 5 will have support for 240W charging, which will likely help top up the battery in no time. The company could unveil two models. One of them could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging. The second variant will have support for 240W charging and feature a smaller 4,600mAh battery. This is something that Realme did with its older GT phone as well, to give customers both options. The price of the higher-watt charger will likely be more than the 150W model.

We will get more clarity on the upcoming Realme phone as we inch closer to the event.