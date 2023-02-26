MWC 2023: Xiaomi 13 Pro launched, check price, specs, and all other details

Xiaomi has launched its much-anticipated new smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Pro, globally at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023 as well as in India. The latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi features an elegant design with a stunning 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

In December last year, the Xiaomi 13 Pro hit the Chinese market and was available for pre-ordering in China priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,000) for the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version. Let's take a detailed look at Xiaomi 13 Pro in this article.

Xiaomi 13 Pro top specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts of a 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also boasts of Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support, that is known to enhance viewers' experience and leads to vivid colours and in-depth display. The screen offers 1,900 nits of peak brightness. As for dimensions, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a height of 162.9 mm with 74.6 mm width and 8.3 mm thickness. The phone weighs roughly 210 grams and sports a ceramic back panel.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The base variant has 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the second variant has 256GB storage and the third variant offers 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. The phone is equipped with a 4820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone will be running on MIUI 14.

The camera seems to be the highlight of the phone as the Leica-powered triple camera module boasts of having a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom. The third camera sensor is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Coming to the front camera, Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a 32-megapixel shooter with Full-HD video recording capabilities.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro base variant is priced at EUR 1,299.