MWC 2023: Xiaomi 13 Pro unveiled with Leica-branded camera

Popular smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its flagship phone - Xiaomi 13 Pro, globally at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday. The phone highlights a one-inch main sensor, Leica lenses, and 120W fast charging that will give 100% battery in 19 minutes.

With leading similarities with other latest phones like the incorporation of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and fairly big screen and the latest Android operating system, the camera is the only differentiating factor.

The latest Xiaomi smartphone comes with a one-inch Sony IMX989 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture to give bright photos in darker surroundings. The phone's camera is also capable of video recording in 8K resolution — 4K resolution at 60 fps if recording in Dolby Vision. It also packs in a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a “floating lens” element, which results in a 3.2x lossless zoom. It also has a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 32-megapixel front camera with a night mode, and dual-framing (0.8x and 1x) modes.

The Leica incorporation gives the phone camera a square unit design at the back, this makes this phone a potential primary contender for the Samsung Galaxy series and OnePlus' latest 11 with Hasselblad integration.

The phone is seemingly long with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has 1,900 nits of peak brightness, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG HDR standards, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and USF 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 4,820 mAh battery. It supports 50W wireless charging with compatible charging packs and also 10W reverse charging to be able to charge earbuds.

The phone has been launched in ceramic white and ceramic black colours and comes in two storage variants - 256GB and 512 GB. The starting price of the phone is set at €1,299 for Xiaomi Pro and €999 for the basic variant - Xiaomi 13.