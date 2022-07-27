Mystery around Virat Kohli's blue phone in the picture deepens, reports suggest its the new Vivo 25 series

Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself on Twitter and that left a lot of his fans guessing about the phone he was holding. In the picture, Kohli can be seen talking to someone on the phone. Although he did not reveal anything related to the phone, he captioned it as "My favorite shade of blue". His phone is not recognizable because it has not been launched in India yet. Fresh reports have claimed that the phone in Kohli's picture is the new Vivo 25 series.

Now if you are wondering how Virat Kohli laid his hands upon the unreleased Vivo phone, he was roped in as the smartphone company's brand ambassador. The reports have claimed that with his new picture. Kohli had teased the look of his upcoming phone. The phone in his hand is the upcoming Vivo 25 series.

The Vivo 25 series is expected to include three phones, such as the Vivo V25, Vivo V25e, and the Vivo V25 Pro. As per rumour mills, the Vivo 25 vanilla variant may hit the Indian market as soon as August. Tipster Yogesh Brar has predicted that the smartphone will be launched in India on August 18, 2022. Kohli's picture of the phone teased the design of the smartphone ahead of an official announcement by the company.

The phone in Kohli's picture strikingly resembles the Vivo S15 Pro, which was launched in China a couple of months ago. The Vivo S15 Pro is said to be the rebranded version of the Vivo 25, which will be launched in China.

The Vivo S15 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of battery, the Vivo S15 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Vivo S15 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

