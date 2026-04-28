BT Exclusive | ‘NaMo for us means Naidu and Modi’: Nara Lokesh makes case for Andhra Pradesh’s tech advantage

In a strong pitch for Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as India’s technology powerhouse, IT Minister Nara Lokesh on April 28 said the state’s competitive edge lies in a combination of leadership, execution speed and what he called a “NaMo” advantage, referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an exclusive interview with Business Today on the sidelines of the foundation ceremony of Google’s $15 billion AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh described the project as a defining moment not just for the state, but for India’s artificial intelligence ambitions.

“NaMo for us means Naidu and Modi together,” Lokesh said, framing the project as a result of aligned political and administrative momentum.

Must read: “Visakhapatnam will be born as AI-Patnam”: Ashwini Vaishnaw as Google lays data centre foundation

Three pillars of Andhra’s tech edge

Explaining what set Andhra Pradesh apart in attracting one of the largest foreign direct investments (FDI) since Independence, Lokesh pointed to three key factors.

First, he underscored the leadership track record of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, drawing parallels to Hyderabad’s rise as an IT hub. “Mr Naidu is known for building cities. He's doing the magic all over again,” Lokesh said.

Advertisement

Second, he emphasised speed of execution. “I promised 12 months, and it’s taken us just a few months. I think it’s just great,” he added, highlighting the state’s ability to convert proposals into on-ground progress in record time.

The third pillar, according to Lokesh, is strong coordination between the state and the Centre. “That is what we have in our position. It's going together. That's why they live together,” he said, referring to what is often described as a ‘double-engine’ government model.

Beyond infrastructure and investment, Lokesh placed significant emphasis on data sovereignty, positioning the project within a broader geopolitical and technological context.

Must read: “A $15 billion blueprint for a full-stack AI ecosystem”: Google’s Bikash Kolay on Vizag AI hub

Advertisement

He said that the Andhra Pradesh government is working closely with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure that data generated and processed through such facilities remains within India, strengthening the country’s control over its digital assets.

‘Setting the pace’ in India’s AI race

With the Vizag AI hub expected to power large-scale computing needs and anchor a broader ecosystem, Lokesh argued that Andhra Pradesh is moving beyond being a participant in India’s tech growth story.

Instead, he positioned the state as a frontrunner. The “NaMo” partnership, he said, has created a unique window for Andhra Pradesh to lead.