Nasscom names Fractal co-founder Srikanth Velamakanni as Chairperson; KPIT’s Kishor Patil named Vice Chair

Nasscom on April 23 announced the appointment of Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and Group CEO of Fractal, as its new Chairperson, marking a leadership transition at a time when the Indian technology industry is doubling down on artificial intelligence-led growth.

Velamakanni succeeds Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director of SAP Labs India, who completes her term this month. The industry body also elected Kishor Patil, co-founder, CEO and Managing Director of KPIT, as Vice Chairperson.

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“I am delighted to take on the role of Nasscom Chairperson at this incredibly important juncture. AI progress is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for enterprises, large and small, to reimagine their businesses. India will play a pivotal role in this AI-led transformation,” Srikanth Velamakanni said.

“Over the coming year, our focus will be to drive the next cycle of AI-powered growth across services and products and prepare our workforce to lead with AI,” he added.

Velamakanni, who previously served as Vice Chairperson and has been part of Nasscom’s Executive Council for over six years. His appointment signals a stronger push toward positioning India as a hub for AI-led services and products.

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said Velamakanni’s background makes him well suited to lead the industry’s next phase of growth.

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“Srikanth brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial drive and AI depth to this role. Under his leadership, and with the collective strength of our Executive Council, we will continue to position the tech industry as the world's most trusted AI-led transformation partner,” Nambiar said.

Outgoing Chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan said the transition comes at a time when the industry is stepping into the AI era with greater ambition and responsibility.

“It has been an honour to lead Nasscom during a period of extraordinary change for our industry. The tech industry has grown in scale, ambition, and global impact. Now as we step up to the AI moment with remarkable ambition, speed, and a deep sense of responsibility, I am confident that Srikanth will take this agenda to its next stage of impact,” she said.

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Nasscom said the leadership team will work on a broad agenda that includes strengthening IP-led deeptech innovation across AI infrastructure and semiconductors, scaling talent for emerging “Human + AI” roles, and embedding responsible AI practices through industry-led standards.

Velamakanni, an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, is also known for his advocacy of sovereign AI technologies and has been involved in government advisory roles on AI policy and national security, the industry body said.