Nearly 70 percent of young Indians wish to work for tech companies despite thousands losing job this year

Which is the most loved profession in India? Well, if we keep aside government jobs, then engineering will be one of the top options. Estimates suggest that every year around 50 lakh students graduate from engineering and seek career opportunities across the tech world. However, while the job opportunities across the technological sphere are immense, the golden period of the industry is currently shaking. Mass layoffs have left thousands of employees jobless and even big tech giants are facing the worst of the economic slowdown. So, what's next? Will the uncertainty in jobs and the ongoing market conditions stop aspiring techies from entering the field? Certainly not. Even the worst of the industry is not stopping budding Indian techies from aspire for tech jobs.

According to a recent study by IT and tech employee association NASSCOM and job search portal Indeed, over 70 per cent of the younger generation, especially the Gen Z' students (born after 1997) are keen on taking up tech jobs in future. The study titled 'Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce' was carried out in an attempt to gauge the perspectives of both Millennials and Gen Z and tried to find out what the new generation is seeking, preferred work models and what drives them to build long careers in technology organizations. And after surveying a mass of students and young aspirants, the report concluded that "the technology sector continues to be the sector of choice for Gen Z with over 70 per cent of Gen Z' students surveyed finding the technology sector very aspirational and interested in taking up tech jobs."

Indian population is getting younger

Notably, while countries like China, Japan and other developed nations are concerned by the increasing population and increasing graph of older people, India's surging population is making it a younger nation. According to a study, India's total population contributes to 52 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials. This means there are more people who come from the younger and working segment. The percentage is higher compared to the global average of 47 per cent.

Boosting country's future economy

In addition, India has 20 per cent of the total global Gen Z population. And it is further evaluated that India's young generation will go higher than 50 per cent, compared to the world average of 46 per cent by 2030.

The same report also highlights that the current Indian tech workforce includes 86 to 90 per cent of Gen Z or millennials. And given the fact that 70 percent of college students aspire to join tech companies, India's growing economy is said to witness a boost with young ideas and a larger workforce in the coming years.

"With newer perspectives and ideas, Gen Z and Millennials are setting the future course of employee engagement, retention, and acquisition strategies. It will be interesting to see how these newer generations shape India's future as the talent hub of the world," said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President, and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom.

Opportunities with work life balance

Here the younger generation is not only seeking a promising career in tech but is also aspiring to do a desk job while maintaining a work-life balance. Both Gen Z and millennials have kept brand value on top but they also want work culture, ethics, learning and growth simultaneously. "Gen Z workers prioritise a positive work-life balance. They seek work environments that are empathetic and diverse, offer learning opportunities, and align with their core values," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed.

Preference for hybrid work culture

Here the survey also revealed that since the entire workforce has witnessed both work from office and work from home, thanks to the pandemic, now 85 per cent of younger employees and aspiring techies are preferring either working complete work from the office or in a hybrid model.