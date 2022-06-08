Need for real-time dispute resolution for digital transactions, says Dharmender Jhamb, VP, Paytm

Dharmender Jhamb, Vice President, Paytm, while speaking at India International Fintech Summit organised by industry body ASSOCHAM today said that rising frauds and disputes as far as digital transactions are concerned is a cause of concern. According to him there is a need for real time dispute resolution mechanism to reaffirm people’s faith in the digital transactions.



“We need to work on developing real time dispute resolution mechanism in digital transactions, and that should happen as soon as possible,” Jhamb said.



Talking about the fintech ecosystem, Jhamb said, “The fintech ecosystem in the country is growing because of JAM trinity, the way Aadhaar and smartphone penetration has taken place, and because of the higher and growing penetration, the fintech ecosystem has also grown exponentially.”



Jhamb further added that this era of fintech is at the top of digital payments journey with UPI transactions. ”Digitisation goal of the government will reach more than 3000 plus cities by 2025,” Jhamb affirmed.

Concurring with Jhamb, Nikhil Sahni, Divisional President, South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, Mastercard, also emphasised on the fact that creating solutions to protect customers as far as digital payment ecosystem is concerned is key. “We need to create solutions to protect customers, some initiatives have already been taken in this direction,” Sahni said.



According to Sahni, pandemic has fostered the fintech environment in the country with contactless payments and has facilitated consumer experience in an accessible manner. Ambarish Kenghe, VP, Product, Google Pay, throwing light on the fintech ecosystem in India, said, “Over 1 million payments are expected to be transacted through UPI this year alone. The growth of fintech has a multiplier effect and is not a zero-sum game.”

However, all experts on the panel agreed on the fact that India has huge opportunity for the fintech sector and there is space for innovative policy regulations as far as fintech and digital payment ecosystem is concerned.

