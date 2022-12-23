Netflix discontinues cheaper ad-free subscription plan? Here’s what we know



Only a couple of days after launching the cheaper-ad free plans, Netflix is reportedly hiding the plan from some users. As per Technoblog, Netflix website no longer shows the basic ad-free plan to some users when they try to subscribe to Netflix. Instead, the only options available are the Basic with ads, Standard, and Premium plans. 9to5Mac can also confirm that Netflix is indeed hiding the cheapest ad-free plan from its website.

The plan, which is called the Basics with Adverts, will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. India is not in the list because Netflix already sells a cheap mobile only monthly plan at just Rs 179 per month.



Netflix had previously said in a statement that the current line-up of subscriptions will not be impacted by the inclusion of Netflix's new Basics with Adverts plan.



The Netflix Basic with Adverts plan will provide access to a wide array of great TV series and films; a personalized viewing experience; available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices.



However, the video quality for the Basic with Advert plan will be set to 720p/HD. If you are curious to know how many ads you will see during a film or a series, Netfix says that the viewers will encounter close 4 to 5 minutes of adverts per hour. The Basic with Advert subscribers will also not have access to a limited number of films and TV series due to licensing restrictions. Users will not be able to download titles.



The Basic with Adverts plan is very similar to all the existing Netflix plans albeit at a lower price. The only thing that can put you off is a few adverts in-between. In order to subscribe to the new plan, you can visit Netflix.com, and register with your email, date of birth and gender to get started.

Netflix says that the plan with adverts is also a huge plus for the advertisers. "Basic with Adverts also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers – the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don't watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution adverts experience," the company noted in a release.







