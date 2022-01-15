Netflix increases prices of subscription plans in selected countries, check out the new rates

Netflix subscription plans have become costlier in some countries. While the streaming giant recently reduced the rates of its monthly and yearly plans in India, the company has increased the rates in the United States and Canada. The company announced that the monthly subscription prices will go up by $1 to $2 in the US depending on the plan. In India, Netflix has been really considerate. In a bid to attract new subscribers, Netflix has slashed the prices of its subscription plans in India. The monthly plan starts at Rs 149 in India.

The basic plan in the United States, which allows only one screen at a time, costs 9.99 dollars. The price of the standard plan has been increased to $15.50 per month from $14. The standard plan allows two screens at a time. The price of the 4K plan will rise to $20 per month from $18. This plan allows four screens at a time. The price of the basic plan has also been increased by $1.

Netflix had also increased the prices of its subscription plans in Canada. The standard plan in Canada has been increased to C$16.49 from C$14.99. The premium plan has been hiked from C$2 to C$20.99. However, Netflix has not increased the price of the basic plan. It remains unchanged at C$9.99.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

In India, the price of the Netflix mobile plan has been reduced to Rs 149 from Rs 199, the mobile plan lets users stream videos on phones and tablets at 480p. The Basic plan allows users to stream videos and on a single mobile, tablet, computer or television screen at a time now costs Rs 199. The plan was earlier proved at Rs 499.

The Standard subscription plan that lets users stream videos in high definition now costs Rs 499 in India. The plan lets users stream videos on two different devices at the same time. The Standard plan was earlier priced at Rs 649. Now coming to the Premium plan, the plan was earlier priced at Rs 799, will now cost users Rs 649 only. The Premium plan lets users browse videos at 4K+HDR. The Premium plan lets users watch four different devices at the same time with this plan.