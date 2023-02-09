Netflix is ending password sharing but there are 2 loopholes that will allow users to avoid paying extra

Netflix is ending password sharing once and for all. Currently, the platform is limiting sharing of passwords in 4 countries -- Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. But soon, the limitation is to be available in many other markets including India.

Netflix has officially revealed how it will stop users from sharing their password with friends and anyone else outside their home. By limiting password sharing, Netflix wants to put an end to freeloaders. But, there are still some loopholes that may allow users to use the streaming platform without paying a single penny.

To put an end to password sharing, the platform is bringing some new changes to the way users use their accounts. These rules, the streaming platform believes, will end the password sharing business once and for all. These rules include:

--First: Users will get the option to set their primary location. This, Netflix says, will allow anyone who lives in the same household to easily use the same Netflix account. Others will be restricted.

--Second: Users will be able to manage account access and devices. With this feature, users can now easily manage who has access to their account.

--Third: Users can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.

--Fourth: Netflix says it will allow users to use the platform on personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental.

With the new rules coming in, Netflix wants everyone using the platform to pay some way or another. But there are some loopholes in the new rules that may still allow people outside the household to be able to access Netflix without paying.

The company initially said that crackdown on password sharing would limit account usage within the household. But as per the new rules, the streaming platform said that users will be able to use their Netflix account even when they are travelling. "Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental," Netflix noted in the blog post. Although this is how it should be. But this also means that anyone or any device outside the household will get to access Netflix. The platform hasn't yet clearly revealed how it will limit access only to the primary user when out of home. It is possible through an IP address, but that again is a complicated process.

Another loophole in the new rules is that the user gets full power to manage account access and devices that can use a Netflix account. It is no secret that users share Netflix accounts so that they can split the money. So, giving the power to the account holder to limit access to other users may not help the platform the way it wants. Netflix, in the new rules, explained that its users will get the ability to set the primary location and also manage account access and devices.

Netflix is currently limiting password sharing 4 markets and soon it will hit other countries as well, including India. The company either wants users to buy a new subscription or pay extra if they use their friends' account. In Canada, Netflix is asking users to pay CAD$7.99 to their friends' account. It hasn't yet revealed how much Indians will need to pay to use their friends' Netflix account.