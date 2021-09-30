Netflix launches five new mobile games, buys its first video game studio

Netflix has kicked off its plan to bring mobile games to its users, with the launch of five new gaming titles in select European markets. The move comes as an attempt by the streaming giant to diversify its revenue sources, as the competition in the streaming market increases day by day.

In addition to the launch of five new games, Netflix also bought video game creator Night School Studio to work on more such projects in the future. This is the first of its kind takeover by Netflix and clearly shows the intent which the company has to pursue the gaming space.

Night School Studio, is an American video game developer which was founded in 2014. It is best known for its debut title, "Oxenfree", a supernatural thriller game. The studio's games are already available on Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch and on computers.

Going forward, the games by Night School Studio will be included as part of Netflix membership in select regions, as confirmed by the company in a note on Tuesday. This means existing and new Netflix members will be able to play them for free, without any ads or in-app purchases. Future games by Night School Studio are also likely to be the first ones in Netflix's offerings that will not be limited to mobiles.

Alongside the recent takeover, Netflix also launched five new gaming titles in some European regions. The titles are named - Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops. These games will be available to Netflix users on Android devices, in Spain and Italy. The two Stranger Things games were already available in Poland, which will now get the other three titles.

As noted by The Verge in a report, the games will not work like your regular Netflix shows on the app. Clicking on any of the gaming titles will redirect users to the Google Play Store, from where they can download and install the games. Once installed, the games can be accessed through the Netflix app. However, Netflix will still redirect you to the gaming app, and not run it within its own Android app like any of the shows you watch on Netflix.

Netflix says that it will "continue working with developers around the world" to build on its collection of exclusive games. The idea is to have a marquee as other streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar are catching up to Netflix with their own, exclusive content. It will be interesting to see how Netflix manages to have an edge in this competition through games.