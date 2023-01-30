Netflix password sharing ending soon: list of Netflix plans available in India with price

Netflix is ending the password sharing for users. This means Netflix users will no longer be able to share their account password with anyone (for free) outside the household. In a letter sent to shareholders, the OTT giant has announced that it will start rolling out the paid sharing feature in the first quarter of 2023- starting in April 2023. So users who want to share their account passwords with friends or family will have to pay a fee to Netflix.

"Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," the company said.

What is Netflix paid sharing feature

The company has been struggling with low revenue profits and a declining subscriber base. With the new paid sharing feature, Netflix is aiming to charge money from those users who were apparently enjoying the OTT content for free by taking the id password from other paid subscribers.

The company has further confirmed that it will roll out the paid-sharing feature in many more countries in the first quarter of 2023. With the new feature, users will see an option in the app which will ask them to pay more if they desire to share the account password.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also offering Basic with ads as an ad-supported subscription plan to users who want a cheaper subscription option. The plan is available in the USA, UK, South Korea and more. However, for Indian users, Netflix already has a budget plan - Netflix Mobile.

Let's take a look at all the available Netflix subscription plans in India.

Netflix plans available in India

Netflix offers a range of plans to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Here is the list of plans offered by the OTT platform for its Indian customers. Notably, all Netflix plans come with monthly validity.

Netflix Rs 149 mobile plan: This mobile-only plan offers standard video quality -- 480p streaming on a single device, either a phone or a tablet. This plan is suitable for individuals who don't mind a lower video quality and are looking for a budget-friendly option.

Netflix Rs 199 basic plan: For those users who are looking for a slightly upgraded experience, the basic plan offers 480p streaming on a single device, which could be a phone, tablet, computer or TV. This plan is perfect for users who want to enjoy Netflix content on a single device at a time.

Netflix Rs 499 standard plan: If you want to enjoy high-quality streaming on multiple devices, this plan offers 480p streaming on one device and 1080p on two devices, including a phone, tablet, computer, or TV. This plan is ideal for families or groups of friends who want to enjoy OTT content together.

Netflix Rs 649 premium plan: And for users who want to consume content in 4K HDR, the Premium plan offers 4K HDR streaming on up to four devices. This plan is suitable for large families or individuals who love high-resolution binge-watching and are willing to pay a premium price for it. The 4K HDR streaming quality also offers a cinematic experience and is perfect for movie and TV show enthusiasts.