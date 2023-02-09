Netflix reveals how it will hunt for accounts that share password outside their household 

Netflix has laid out its plan to crack down on password sharing in four more countries.The streaming giant has battled losses due to the common practice of sharing passwords among users. Netflix has announced that it will grant more control to users over who can access their accounts. The streaming giant that the restrictions on password sharing will be rolled out in four more countries including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, the feature was previously piloted in Latin America.

"We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been hugely popular, they've also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix. Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films," Netflix said in a blog post.

Netflix has said that it will now let users set primary location, Manage account access and devices, transfer profile, and buy an extra member.



"A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features (see chart below). As always, we'll refine these new features based on member feedback so that we continue to improve Netflix in the years ahead," the company wrote in a blog post

