Netflix reveals plans to expand gaming library, users to get new games every month

Gaming is one of the most rapidly growing industries in the world today and, as per several reports, the pandemic further accelerated the industry's growth since people looked for newer forms of entertainment during the lockdown. In the coming years, the industry is expected to grow even more. Tapping into the gaming industry, Netflix had launched several games on its platform over a year ago. In July 2021, the company announced that it had hired Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, to lead its gaming division. And now, Netflix has announced its plans to expand its gaming content and announced several titles that will be available to play for users in the coming months.

Netflix continues its gaming journey

A new blog post by Netflix talks about its gaming journey so far. The blog starts by mentioning that it has been over a year that games were launched on Netflix to expand the company's entertainment services for users.

"In this short time, we've released 55 games, with about 40 more slated for later this year and 70 in development with our partners. That's in addition to the 16 games currently being developed by our in-house game studios. Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games — in different genres and formats — because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them," the company says.

It then goes on to add that Netflix will continue to build its gaming portfolio this year and will bring new games every month for its users.

"This year we're going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month. Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we're working with the world's leading studios to bring you these games," the blog post reads.

New games arriving on Netflix soon

Netflix also announced several games that will be launching in the coming months. These games include a new Too Hot to Handle game in partnership with Nanobit that will arrive later this year, Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace that will be available from April 18, Highwater, Terra Nil,and more. In addition to this, Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2 will also be available on Netflix next year while another game based on a Netflix show is in the works in partnership with popular game developer Super Evil Megacorp.