Netflix rolling out two thumbs up button to let users express their liking towards shows

Netflix is rolling out a new button on its app. The streaming giant has introduced a two thumbs up button that would be placed alongside the thumbs down and the thumbs up button. The two thumbs up button can be used by the viewers to express that they really liked a movie or a show that is available on the app. Netflix says that the feature was highly requested.

"We've heard from members that it's very important for them to distinguish between just liked titles from titles that they really loved. And so, we've built this feature, tested it, and we're rolling it out globally. Consider Two Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations. A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Two Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations, " Christine Doig-Carde director of product innovation and personalization experiences at Netflix, told Gadgets360

Christine told the publication that the two thumbs up option goes into the ap's personalisation. "It takes into account like what you've watched, what you've liked, what you disliked, and the Two Thumbs Up is just another input. It knows that that's going to be a stronger signal than just liking, but there's no predetermined weight,"she said.

Back in 2017, Netflix had ditched the five star rating system and introduced the thumbs up and down menu for users."Five stars feels very yesterday now," Yellin said. "We're spending many billions of dollars on the titles we're producing and licensing, and with these big catalogs, that just adds a challenge." He added that "bubbling up the stuff people actually want to watch is super important."