Netflix rolls out Play Something function on Android, will help users who can't decide what to watch

Can't decide what to watch? Netflix will now help you watch shows you may like. Netflix is rolling out a shuffle feature of sorts called Play Something for Android users. Users will have to simply open the Netflix App where they can see the Play Something. However, the feature does not play anything and will analyse the user's viewing history and preferences to select a show that users may like to watch. In case users do not like what Netflix is showing, it also has a Play Something Else toggle that users can click on to watch something else.



Netflix might play something that the users may have started watching and added to their watchlist. It will also put details in the box that appears below on the screen noting that the show is similar to a previously watched show or in the same genre that the user might have watched before.



"Play Something helps Netflix members discover new shows and movies when they don't want to make decisions," said Patrick Flemming, director of product innovation at Netflix. "Today, we're excited to bring this feature to Android, too — choosing what to watch on your phone has never been easier."

Play Something has already been launched for Netflix TV and is likely to roll out for all Android users in the coming weeks. It is also likely to roll out for iOS users. Play Something will get a dedicated tab on the bottom navigation bar. Android users will also see a floating button on the bottom right of the screen as users will scroll through content on the home screen.





Netflix is also rolling out Fast Laughs feature for Android users. It is a Tiktok-like vertical format feature that was rolled out for iPhone users earlier this year. The fast laughs feature allows Netflix users to watch funny and short videos, swipe a video up vertically to watch another one, react as well as share these videos which will be sourced from Netflix's vast catalog. Fast Laughs can be accessed from the Netflix app by going to the bottom navigation menu. It is now available on the Android app in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.



