Netflix rolls out support for UPI AutoPay payments in India: Here is how it works

Netflix is rolling out support for UPI AutoPay payments in India. The new UPI AutoPay feature will let users pay for their monthly Netflix subscription automatically. Meaning, you would not have to manually make payments, if you switch to AutoPay, the money will get deducted automatically from your UPI account. The AutoPay feature will be available to Android users and on netflix.com. Both new and existing users can get this feature.

Talking about the AutoPay feature, Gunjan Pradhan, Head of Payments, Netflix India said, "Starting today, anyone signing up for a Netflix account in India will be able to pay for their monthly subscription using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) AutoPay. Existing members in India can also switch to UPI AutoPay by going to "Billing Details" in their Account section (on a browser, or through the Android app).

Here is how you can sign up for the Netflix AutoPay feature if you are a new user

— The first step is to create an account using an email id. You can use the email to access your Netflix account.

— Once you create an account, you will be asked to choose from a list of plans. You can choose between Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 799 if you are signing up from your web browser.

— If you are signing using the Android mobile app, you can choose the Mobile plan available at Rs 199.

— After you select your plan, you will be asked to setup a payment method.

— You can enter either your credit or debit card details to make the payment or enter the details of your UPI account.

— When you select the UPI AutoPay option, you will be asked to enter your Paytm or UPI id. UPI AutoPay is a new way to pay with UPI that will charge you automatically every month. That way you'll never miss out on your shows and movies.

The new payment method will make it convenient for users to stay connected to Netflix. They will not have to manually make payments. People tend to forget to make the payment on time and lose access to their Netflix account. However, If they switch to Netflix AutoPay, they will never have to bother about monthly payments as the money will be deducted automatically.

"Our goal is to give members more freedom and control over their Netflix experience — to watch their favourite stories whenever they want, all without ads. We hope that adding UPI AutoPay to our existing payment options (credit and debit cards, as well as integrations with Airtel, Vi and Jio) will give our members even more flexibility," Pradhan added.