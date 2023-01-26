Netflix says users will not be able to share password starting April 2023

Netflix is making it difficult for people to share their account password with anyone (for free) outside the household. In a letter sent to shareholders, the video streaming company has announced that it will roll out paid sharing more broadly later in the first quarter of 2023. This basically means that Netflix will end password sharing starting in April this year.

"Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," the company said.

Netflix says that its terms limit one account to a household and that the members who share their account more broadly will be affected by the upcoming change. So, it has built new features to offer a better experience to Netflix experience. The platform will offer an option to let members review which devices are using their account, and there will also be an option to transfer a profile to a new account.

Netflix to roll out paid sharing to end password sharing

Netflix has confirmed that it will roll out the paid sharing feature in many more countries in the first quarter of 2023 and add an option in the app which will let you pay extra if you desire to share the account with friends or with people outside the household. This policy won't make any changes to the content viewing experience. All members will be able to watch while traveling, whether on a TV or mobile device, according to the details revealed by Netflix.

"As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with. As we work through this transition – and as some borrowers stop watching either because they don't convert to extra members or full paying accounts – near-term engagement could be negatively impacted. However, we believe the pattern will be similar to what we've seen in Latin America, with engagement growing over time as we continue to deliver a great slate of programming and borrowers sign-up for their own accounts," the company said in the letter.

While the company hasn't revealed the names of the countries that will be affected, we do know that Netflix plans to end password sharing globally, which is something that it has hinted at many times. The paid sharing feature is already in some countries and it will now roll out to more countries or regions. There are chances that India could also be included in the list considering this is one of the key markets for the company.

How does Netflix plan to end password sharing?

Netflix has revealed that its website uses "IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account" to check which devices are using an account in the same household.

The company says that when someone signs into your account from a device that is not associated with your Netflix household, or if your account is accessed persistently from a location outside of your household, it will ask you to verify the device before it can be used to watch Netflix. "We do this to confirm that the device using the account is authorized to do so," Netflix said.