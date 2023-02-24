Netflix slashes price of its subscription plans in more than 30 countries, check if India is in the list 

Nteflix has lowered the price of its subscription plans in more than 30 countries. The streaming giant has reduced the price in order to attract more subscribers.The price of the subscription plans have been dropped in Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Kenya, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, among others. Sadly, India is not in the list yet.

"The SVoD incumbent's Basic tier will record the highest percentage drop across a large number of territories. These territories, which span Central and South America (CSA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Asia Pacific (APAC) regions will see discounts for the basic tier range from 20 per cent to nearly 60 per cent, with the price drop kicking in instantly for new and existing subscribers," an Ampere analysis report stated in its report.

Netflix tweeted about the price drop in Malaysia from its official Twitter account. The company said, "Starting today, our Basic Plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for both new and existing members." Notably, the plan was priced at RM35 per month in the country, which is around 653 Indian rupees.

Netflix previously expanded password sharing in countries including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain; the feature was previously piloted in Latin America. The users will no longer be able to share passwords, they can however transfer profiles.

People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.

Members of the same household can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental. Besides that, the users' Standard or Premium plan in many countries (including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain) can add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don't live with — each with a profile, personalized recommendations, login and password — for an extra CAD$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain.



"A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features (see chart below). As always, we'll refine these new features based on member feedback so that we continue to improve Netflix in the years ahead," the company wrote in a blog post