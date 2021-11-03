Netflix starts rolling out games for Android users, will let subscribers play directly from app

Netflix is no longer just a video streaming service. It has officially announced its foray into gaming - something that loosely brings the company a step closer to competing with rivals such as Google. All subscribers of Netflix can play the five mobile games that the company has initially introduced, on their Android phones or tablets, while iOS users will have to wait for a little, but a specific date is not available.

"We're in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we're excited to take you on this journey with us," said Mike Verdu, vice president of Game Development at Netflix, in a statement. "Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone," he added.

Netflix Games currently has five games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). If you use Netflix on an Android phone, you can download the Netflix app from the Google Play Store and start playing these games without having to pay or subscribe to anything. Your Netflix account is sufficient. The games will be available in a dedicated tab.