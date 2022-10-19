Netflix to charge extra fee from users for sharing their passwords 

Netflix is all set to penalize users for sharing their passwords. The streaming giant has suffered huge losses in terms of revenue and witnessed a major slump in its subscription count. Netflix cited password sharing as one of the causes behind its slow growth. Now the company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge users additional fees from users who share their login credentials. The new rule would go into effect from 2023.

Talking about cracking down on account sharing, Netflix mentioned in its earnings report, "Finally, we've landed on a thoughtful approach to monetizing account sharing and we'll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023. After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the 5, excluding China and Russia, where we don't operate. 6 ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts ("extra member"), if they want to pay for family or friends. In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular."

Although Netflix has not revealed how much the users will be charged for sharing their passwords, the sources note that the price will be somewhere between $3 and $4. Interestingly, Netflix users who do not wish to pay any extra fees can use the streaming giant's new migration tool that will help them with transferring their profiles.

In order to ramp up its revenue, Netflix has also come up with cheaper ad-supported plans. The company will roll out its ad-supported subscription plan on November 1 in Canada and Mexico; November 3 in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the UK, and the US; and November 10 in Spain. Netflix has not shared its plans of launching the cheaper plans in India as of now. However, one can expect the company to bring the plans to India as well in the near future.

Netflix will be offering only one low-priced ad plan – Basic with Ads – at a price that's 20%-40% below the company's current starting price.In the US, for example, Netflix will now start at $6.99 per month (compared to $9.99 today). The Basic with Ads plan will have ~5 minutes of advertising per hour, frequency capping and strong privacy protection, as per the company.





