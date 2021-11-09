Netflix to roll out TikTok-like short clips feature for kids

Netflix is rolling out a short-clips feature focussed around content for kids. The feature called Kids Clips will appear on the iOS app and will show short videos from the company's existing library of children's programs and movies. Netflix has noted that the feature is still being tested and will further the Fast Laughs feature it recently launched. Netflix aims to reportedly add new clips based on its current and future offerings.

The feature was first spotted by iOS developer Steve Moser and has been confirmed by Bloomberg. According to the report, the Kids' Feed will resemble Fast Laughs and the videos will be viewed horizontally instead of vertically and will take over the entire screen. Fast Laughs has a more TikTok and Instagram Reels-like format where you swipe to watch videos vertically. Kids will only be able to watch 10 to 20 clips at a time.

Like Fast Laughs, Kids Clips will extract short videos from existing movies and shows for kids to watch. Kids will be able to tap on an emoji button if they like the video and will also get options to add the show or movie to My List. The feature will start rolling out for users in the US and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and markets such as Canada, Australia, and Ireland. Netflix has also confirmed the launch of the new feature.

Earlier this year, Netflix started rolling out Fast Laughs which features funny and short videos. The feature is TikTok-like and requires users to swipe a video up vertically to watch another one, react as well as share these videos which will be sourced from Netflix's vast catalog. Fast laughs give a full-screen feed of funny clips from Netflix's comedy catalog including films, series, sitcoms and stand-up shows. Netflix has started rolling out the Play Something feature for phone users. It shuffles shows and movies for users based on their movie experiences who cannot decide what to watch.

Netflix has also started rolling out games for Android users. In an announcement last week, Netflix said the global rollout of at least five games has begun for Android phones and tablets, but an iOS version would arrive later. Now, a new report has said that Netflix Games on iOS will be made available through the App Store, which means the native Netflix app for iOS will not integrate games like its Android counterpart has.



