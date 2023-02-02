Netflix will soon ban free password sharing in India, now details are available on how it will do it

We all know someone or other who shares their Netflix password accounts with friends, family members, partners, roommates etc. And we all know people who use Netflix for free. Well, an end to this practice is coming soon. Netflix has announced the company will soon put an end to this account sharing and ban password sharing. So, all the hitchhikers who are currently enjoying the content on the OTT platform by leeching over friend's or ex's Netflix ID and password will no longer be able to enjoy anything for free. But how will Netflix ban it? So far there was a mystery about it. But there is clarity from the company, although the details might have been pushed out a bit early because the help page that Netflix set to explain ban on password sharing has been removed for now.

Netflix has announced that password sharing will be stopped by the end of the first quarter of 2023, which is March-end. If there some delay, even then it is likely that by April-end people will no longer able to share their Netflix passwords freely. In other words, people who do not live in one household will not be able to use a single Netflix account, even if this account is a premium one costing Rs 650 that allows Netflix access on four devices.

So, how will Netflix stop free password sharing? And how will the company know that the account is being used on other devices by users living at different locations? The key is in IP-mapping.

How will Netflix know the device is not in home or primary location?

Well according to Netflix's India support page, the company will track people using IP addresses or device IDs. "We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account," the company notes.

Now this IP-mapping bit is confirmed. So how is Netflix going to implement it. A new Netflix page, now removed, gives out details. In a web archive of the Netflix USA support page, cited by The Streamable, the platform wrote that it will block the devices of people who will not be a part of the primary location. In the updated FAQ (frequently asked questions) page of Netflix USA, the streaming giant added more details on how it would stop two different users from sharing the same account. Here is what Netflix says, as revealed on that FAQ page:

Who can use your Netflix password

According to the archived FAQ, "A Netflix account is meant to be shared in one household (people who live in the same location with the account owner)." So through IP addresses, the company will track if the device using a Netflix account is in the same location radius as the owner.

For example, if the Netflix Rs 650 plan allows users to simultaneously use the device on four devices, Netflix will now check whether the IP address that these devices are using are the same or different. In case of two TVs and one laptop -- all connected to same WiFi in a house -- Netflix will be all cool. But if it sees that one of the TVs using Rohan's Netflix account -- sorry, Rohan whoever you are -- is in Mumbai while another TV is using the same account in Delhi, Netflix will realise that one account is using two different IP addresses. This would be a problem for the user as Netflix is likely to term this practice illegal password sharing.

Further to ensure that the devices are always in the primary location, connected to the primary IP address, Netflix may ask users to do following from time to time:

Connect to the WiFi at the primary location > open the Netflix app or website and watch something at least once every 31 days. This will allow Netflix to put the devices on which you access the streaming service in a list of "trusted devices".

What if you share your Netflix password with someone who doesn't live with you

Well, this is exactly the kind of practice that Netflix is hoping to block. If you are sharing your password with someone who doesn't live with you, or is not connected to your WiFi, Netflix will ban devices that it doesn't trust.

In other words, if Netflix fails to verify that the device is in the primary location at least once every 31 days, Netflix may block the device. In case a user's device gets blocked incorrectly, they will have to contact Netflix in order to get it unblocked.

Further, Netflix will also prompt users who try to sign into an account from another location to sign up for their own account.

Notably, Netflix will not automatically charge users if they share their account with someone who doesn't live with them. To start with, it only blocks devices (phones, TVs, laptops) that it doesn't trust.

How will users use Netflix on different devices while travelling

Netflix might block the device if you try to sign into a new device while travelling. However, the blocking can be prevented. For users who want to use Netflix on a hotel smart TV, company laptop, etc Netflix is likely to allow users to request a temporary code from the service when signing in. This will give them access to their account for seven consecutive days.

This is all in future

However, as cited earlier, the above-mentioned process to stop free password sharing has not been officially announced. Also, while discussing Netflix's plans to curb password sharing in mid-January, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said that the company was seeking "thoughtful experimentation to let our members speak to us in terms of what set of solutions work for them."

Currently, Netflix also asks users to verify their devices. But currently, instead of doing it via IP-mapping, the company does it via OTPs. This means the same account can be authenticated on devices that are 1000s of kilometres apart.

Here is how you can verify a device for Netflix account currently:

- To verify Netflix will send you a link to the email address or phone number associated with the primary account owner.

- The link opens a page with a 4-digit verification code.

- Users will have to enter the code in the device that requested it within 15 minutes.

How many devices can be connected to one Netflix account simultaneously

The connection of devices in the primary location depends on what plan you have signed up for. You can get more insights on available Netflix plans in India here- Netflix password sharing ending soon: List of Netflix plans available in India with price.

This is particularly important because even as Netflix moves towards banning free password sharing, the company is working on new plans that will allow users to pay slightly extra if they want to share their account with a friend or two. This has already been launched for users in some countries, although such plans are yet to arrive in India.