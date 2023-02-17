Netflix will soon stop users from sharing password with friends: 5 things to know

Netflix is now strictly against password sharing and this is something that the video streaming platform has made clear several times by announcing that it is charging people extra for sharing accounts with friends. Back in 2017, Netflix tweeted that password sharing is love, which seemingly was a strategy to promote its service and attract more users to use it. Now, Netflix is forcing users to pay extra if they share their account with anyone else apart from people they are living with. Here are five key things that you should know about it.

Netflix will stop users from sharing password with friends: 5 things to know

-Netflix has already started charging extra many users in various regions. It plans to expand its anti-password-sharing measures to most of the regions in the first quarter of 2023. Netflix just recently started charging people who are based in North America, and some other regions. It is also reportedly planning to do the same in the UK by the end of March.

-Netflix has clearly stated its intention of charging users who will share their account's password with friends or other people outside their household. The video streaming platform has already rolled out anti-sharing plans in some regions and it has extended to more countries with time. India is currently not on the list, but Indians should be prepared for it because the platform recently revealed that it plans to end password sharing in the first quarter of 2023.

-India is one of the key markets for Netflix and the company reportedly has a 5 million user base in the country, which is not officially confirmed. But, it is no secret that many Indians share their Netflix account with a lot of friends and family members. So, India could be the next target for the company. It is unknown when Netflix will end password sharing in India, but it doesn't seem like this will take a lot of time, especially when the company has stated that it will be ending this on a wider scale in the coming months. Netflix will soon start charging extra to users who share their account with friends.

-Netflix says that people who live in the same house can share Netflix accounts, but if users try to share accounts with outsiders, then the company will start charging extra to them. Do keep in mind that if any of your family members shift to some other place, then that person won't be able to use the same Netflix account because Netflix doesn't allow password sharing outside the household.

-Netflix will get to know if you try to share password with anyone. The company has revealed that its website uses "IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account" to learn whether devices are using an account in the same household.